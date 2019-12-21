Macron says 33 'terrorists' killed by French forces in Mali

French President Emmanuel Macron said 33 "terrorists" had been "neutralized" in an operation by French forces in central Mali on Saturday.

Macron, who is currently on a visit to Ivory Coast, said French soldiers had also released two Malian gendarmes being held by jihadists in the city of Mopti.

