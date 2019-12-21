Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airstrikes on rebel-held northwestern Syrian town kill 7

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 20:19 IST
Airstrikes on rebel-held northwestern Syrian town kill 7
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Airstrikes on a rebel-held town killed seven people and wounded more than a dozen Saturday in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib, the last remaining rebel stronghold in the war-torn country, opposition activists said. The attack came amid a government offensive in the region. The latest casualties in the town of Saraqeb came as government forces captured two new villages on the southern edge of Idlib.

The province has been the center point of a government push under the cover of airstrikes, according to opposition activists and pro-government media. The offensive has already forced thousands of civilians to abandon their homes and flee for their lives.

Saraqeb and Maaret al-Numan are two major rebel-held towns that sit on the highway that links the capital Damascus with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria's largest. The opposition's Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said that both towns are almost empty after most civilians fled.

Before this latest bout of violence that began a few weeks ago, the UN reported that some 60,000 Idlib residents had been displaced in recent weeks by the government offensive. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said seven civilians were killed and more than 20 wounded in the Saturday morning airstrikes on Saraqeb.

An activist collective is known as Saraqeb Now also reported a similar death toll. Since a cease-fire imposed at the end of August collapsed in the past weeks, the government has been pushing to clear access to the strategic Damascus-Aleppo highway.

Syrian troops have been pushing northward toward Maaaret al-Numan in recent days. Idlib, that is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants, is home to 3 million civilians and the UN has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe alongside the Turkish border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Zidane says Guardiola 'best coach in the world'

Madrid, Dec 21 AFP Zinedine Zidane insisted Saturday his key aim this season was to win La Liga with Real Madrid, but admitted they faced a thrilling challenge trying to outwit Pep Guardiola and Manchester City, who they meet in the last 16...

Bolt sprinkles stardust on Tokyo Olympic Stadium opening

Tokyo, Dec 21 AFP Usain Bolt may not be competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but he took a star turn Saturday in the inauguration of the new National Stadium, seven months before the Opening Ceremony. The retired Jamaican sprint superstar j...

CAA protesters gather at Gandhi statue in London

Hundreds of students and other groups gathered around the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square in London on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens NRC in India. ...

Cong to hold silent protest at Rajghat on Sunday

Amid nationwide agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a silent protest at Rajghat on Sunday afternoon demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019