Left Menu
Development News Edition

German Vice Chancellor rejects US sanctions on Russia-Europe gas pipeline

German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the new US sanctions penalising the contractors who are helping build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the state media reported on Saturday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 21:45 IST
German Vice Chancellor rejects US sanctions on Russia-Europe gas pipeline
Nord Stream 2 pipeline (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the new US sanctions penalizing the contractors who are helping build the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the state media reported on Saturday. "Such sanctions are a blatant interference in the internal affairs of Germany and Europe and their sovereignty. We firmly reject them," he said in an interview with German-broadcaster ARD.

Scholz, who also serves as Germany's Finance Minister, stressed this was not how friends and NATO partners should treat one other. US President Donald Trump signed a USD 738-billion defense budget bill on Wednesday, which included sanctions against companies building the Russian natural gas pipeline to Germany that the Congress feared would give the Kremlin dangerous leverage over European allies.

It will bring Russian natural gas to Europe under the Baltic Sea. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Guj: Mob pelts stones at cops shooting video outside mosque

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Demi Lovato, boyfriend Austin Wilson call it quit after months of dating

American singer Demi Lovato called it quit from her boyfriend and model Austin Wilson after months of dating. According to a source to People magazine, Shes concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relatio...

Top Malaysian diplomat summoned to MEA over Mahathir's comments on India's 'internal affairs'

India on Saturday summoned the Charge dAffairs of Malaysian embassy and lodged a strong protest with him over Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamads insensitive comments criticising the new citizenship law. The senior diplomat was summo...

Krishna's late strike secures 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad

Roy Krishna scored a brace, including a late equalizer to secure a 2-2 draw for ATK against Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday. Krishna 15th, 90th minutes scored both the goals for ATK, while Bobo 39th, 85th was o...

Nikhat selected for boxing trials of Olympic qualifiers

Nikhat Zaren was on Saturday named among the Indian women boxers who will participate in the two-day trials scheduled for the Olympic qualifiers to be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium from December 27. After the selection committee meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019