US slams China, Russia for vetoing UNSC resolution on humanitarian aid to Syria

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Saturday slammed China and Russia over their move to block a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria, describing their decision as "shameful". "The Russian Federation's and China's veto yesterday of a Security Council resolution that allows for humanitarian aid to reach millions of Syrians is shameful," Pompeo wrote in a statement, as cited by Sputnik news agency.

"To Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, you have blood on your hands," he added. The resolution, which would have extended cross-border humanitarian aid to four million Syrians for a year by keeping three border crossings open, was vetoed by Russia and China.

Moscow had justified its decision by saying the resolution did not account for realities on the ground in Syria, and arguing that the US-supported resolution threatened to undermine Syria's sovereignty. (ANI)

