REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL FRANCE-MALI-CONFLICT

France kills 33 militants in Mali raid: president ABIDJAN/BAMAKO - French forces killed 33 Islamist militants in Mali on Saturday using attack helicopters, ground troops and a drone, near the border with Mauritania where a group linked to al Qaeda operates, French authorities said.

CUBA-GOVERNMENT Cuba names prime minister in move to lighten presidential load

HAVANA - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday named tourism minister Manuel Marrero Cruz as the country’s first prime minister in decades, under a new constitution that seeks to decentralize former leader Fidel Castro’s job. U.S.

SPACE-EXPLORATION-BOEING NASA, Boeing investigating why Starliner spacecraft missed orbit

The Boeing Co Starliner spacecraft that failed to hit the right orbit to reach the International Space Station is healthy, in a stable orbit and expected to land in New Mexico on Sunday morning, NASA said. CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES-PG-E-US

PG&E creditors offer California wildfire victims $13.5 billion in cash upfront PG&E Corp's creditors have sweetened their offer to California wildfire victims, saying they are now prepared to pay $13.5 billion in cash upfront, according to a letter sent on Friday to state governor Gavin Newsom.

BUSINESS BAYER-GLYPHOSATE-LAWSUIT

U.S. government says verdict in Bayer's Roundup case should be reversed The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department said a federal appeals court should reverse a lower court verdict finding Bayer AG liable in the case of a California man who blamed its Roundup weed killer for his cancer.

USA-RUSSIA-NORD-STREAM-COMPLETION Nord Stream 2 to press on with Europe gas pipe, despite U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW - The group behind Nord Stream 2 said on Saturday it aimed to complete a pipeline to boost Russian gas supplies to Europe as soon as possible, after U.S. sanctions prompted a major contractor to suspend pipe-laying activities. ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STAR-WARS-BOXOFFICE 'Rise of Skywalker' battles to $40 million domestic opening night

LOS ANGELES - The highly anticipated movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" collected $40 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales on its opening night, the fifth-highest debut of all time, Walt Disney Co said on Friday. FILM-CATS-REVIEWS

'Cats' star Derulo says 'reviews don't matter' after critics claw musical film LONDON - "Cats" star Jason Derulo has hit back at critics who have slammed the film adaptation of the hit stage musical, calling the movie "an incredible, brave piece of art".

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2020-OPENING

Olympics: Bolt takes to track to open Tokyo national stadium TOKYO - Sprinting great Usain Bolt ran on the track at Tokyo’s newly-completed National Stadium on Saturday during an event to celebrate the opening of the venue set to be the centerpiece of next year’s Olympics.

GOLF-AUSTRALIA Golf: Scott surges into lead at Australian PGA Championship

MELBOURNE - Home hero Adam Scott shot a patient three-under 69 to take a one-shot lead at the Australian PGA Championship after the third round on Saturday and raise his hopes of a second title at the A$1.5 million ($1.03 million) event on the Gold Coast. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY- EL GORDO (TV)

Wining number for "El Gordo" jackpot is announced The children of San Ildefonso school call out the winning number for the jackpot prize at the Christmas lottery draw know as "El Gordo."

22 Dec CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY- WINNERS (TV)

"El Gordo" winners celebrate as they win a slice of the world's richest lottery. Winners of Spain's "El Gordo" Christmas lottery celebrate as they win a slice of the world's richest lottery.

22 Dec CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY PREPS (PIX) (TV)

Eccentric "El Gordo" lottery enthusiasts dream of winning the jackpot Dozens of "El Gordo" Christmas lottery ticket holders dressed in eccentric costumes queue overnight outside Madrid's Royal Theatre where the draw takes place hoping for a slice slice of the over 200-year-old lottery, which pays out 400,000 euros for every 20 euros spent on a number. With a total of 2.38 billion euros in prize money, Spain's Christmas Lottery ranks as the world's richest lottery. Every year millions of Spaniards club together with friends and family to vie for a possible

22 Dec 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY BEGINS (TV)

The draw for Spain's Christmas lottery "El Gordo" starts The children of San Ildefonso school call out the winning numbers for prizes at Spain's Christmas lottery.

22 Dec 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SPAIN LOTTERY (PIX) (TV)

Draw for Spain's traditional Christmas lottery known as "El Gordo" The traditional Christmas lottery draw known as "El Gordo" ("The Fat One") is held in Madrid. With 2.38 billion euros in prize money, it ranks as the world's richest lottery. Every year millions of Spaniards club together with friends and family to vie for a possible slice of the over 200-year-old lottery, which pays out 400,000 euros for every 20 euros spent on a number.

22 Dec 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CHINA-JAPAN/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) N.Korea theat looms as China, Japan, S.Korea leaders huddle

Spectre of renewed confrontation between Washington and Pyongyang looms over the leaders of China, Japan and South Korea as they prepare to mett next week, as North Korea appears ready to break the uneasy detente and throw the region into turmoil. 22 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS UZBEKISTAN-ELECTION/ (TV)

Uzbekistan holds parliamentary election The Central Asian nation holds a parliamentary election, more free and open than any in the past two decades but still devoid of opposition.

22 Dec DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDIANOCEAN-TSUNAMI/WARNING SYSTEM (PIX) (TV) Inspecting the Indian Ocean tsunami warning system

As the 15th anniversary of the Indian Ocean tsunami approaches, we take a look at how the warning system, which is designed to alert people to get to safety and was installed in the region after the disaster, has been holding up. 22 Dec 00:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY SPACE-EXPLORATION/BOEING-RETURN (PIX) (TV)

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft returns back to Earth Boeing Co's new astronaut capsule Starliner returns to Earth after failing to reach the orbit of the International Space Station after launch on Friday.

22 Dec 11:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.