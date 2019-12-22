Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cooler weather helps Australian firefighters; PM returns from holiday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 04:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 04:23 IST
Cooler weather helps Australian firefighters; PM returns from holiday
After the deaths of two firefighters on Thursday night, Morrison announced he would return home early, and on Sunday he acknowledged his holiday had caused anxiety. Image Credit: Flickr

Fire conditions eased on some of the major fronts burning across Australia on Sunday after a cool weather change, with firefighters trying to contain blazes before hotter conditions are expected to return at the end of the week. Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii on Saturday night that has drawn sharp criticism as the wildfires crisis in his home state deepened.

After the deaths of two firefighters on Thursday night, Morrison announced he would return home early, and on Sunday he acknowledged his holiday had caused anxiety. The intensity of fires eased overnight in New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia state, where fires had been burning out of control on Friday and Saturday as a combination of extreme heat and strong winds had created "catastrophic" conditions in some areas.

"We have still got an enormous amount of fire burning in the landscape," NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said, adding that the spreading fires in the Blue Mountains area around 100 km (62 miles) west of Sydney would be a significant focus for fire crews. "We've seen widespread damage and destruction being reported across a number of these fire grounds, and we've got impact assessment teams already deployed into the field this morning."

More than 105 fires were still burning across NSW on Sunday, with 59 considered uncontained, although none were burning at the emergency level that a number were classed at during Saturday's heat and wind. One man is still unaccounted for after staying on Saturday to protect his property near Lithgow, a town west of Sydney, as fires approached. Dozens of properties were reported damaged or destroyed.

"Today is thankfully expected to be much cooler for large sections of NSW, which will be a welcome reprieve. However, many communities away from the coast will still experience significant heat," the Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet. Conditions are expected to remain favorable over the coming days and firefighters will work to contain some of the firefronts near communities, particularly in the Blue Mountains region to the west of Sydney.

"This (fire) season is much more lengthened and has started a lot earlier, and there aren't the respite rains that we can expect any time soon, and that is making this season harder than many we have seen in a long time," Prime Minister Morrison said. Australia has been fighting wildfires for months as hot, dry conditions created an early start to the fire season, with blazes destroying more than 700 homes and nearly 3 million acres (1.2 million hectares) of bushland.

Smoke from bushfires prompted match officials to abandon Saturday's Big Bash League cricket match in Canberra over what they called "dangerous and unreasonable playing conditions"...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

Boeing's Starliner astronaut fails key test to reach space station

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha: 27 IAS, 16 IPS officers promoted to higher ranks

As many as 27 Indian Administrative Service IAS and 16 Indian Police Service IPS officers in Odisha have been promoted to higher ranks, the state government announced on Saturday, adding that four among the 27 IAS officers have been promote...

Seahawks LT Brown to sit out vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown will miss Sundays game against the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced on Saturday. Brown is battling biceps and knee injuries. He was listed as questionable on Fridays injury report before being d...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics Bolt takes to track to open Tokyo national stadiumSprinting great Usain Bolt ran on the track at Tokyos newly-completed National Stadium on Saturday during an event to celebrate...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. Steel delivers unwelcome Christmas surprise to Michigan townThe mayor of a Michigan steel town was attending his grandchildrens Christmas play Thursday evening when he got an u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019