Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexican Catholic group says late leader Maciel abused at least 60 minors

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 08:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 08:35 IST
Mexican Catholic group says late leader Maciel abused at least 60 minors
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Marcial Maciel, the Mexican founder of the ultra-conservative Legionaries of Christ, abused at least 60 minors, according to a new report published Saturday by the Roman Catholic group. Maciel was punished by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 when he ordered Maciel to retire to a life of prayer and penitence after years of allegations that he had sexually abused boys and young men.

He died two years later at the age of 87 without ever facing his accusers. The report lists 175 instances of child abuse over the past eight decades, implicating 33 priests.

"Of the 33 priests, six died without being tried, one was convicted and another one - already removed from clerical status - is currently on trial," the report concludes. The report did not say what became of the other 25 priests.

While the report does not detail when the abuse took place, several men have in the past publicly accused Maciel of molesting them while they were in a seminary from the 1940s to the 1960s. Before he died, Maciel forcefully denied the charges against him, and many of them came too late for prosecutors to pursue a criminal case.

"I never engaged in the sort of repulsive behavior these men accuse me of," he said in 2002. Maciel, born in a small town in the central Mexican state of Michoacan, came from a distinguished Catholic family with two great-uncles who were Mexican Bishops.

"There has been progress on an institutional path of reparation and reconciliation" for 45 victims of abuse, the report states, without going into further detail. "There is still a great need to continue facilitating this path for others," it adds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

Spain: Earthquake strikes Granada, nearby cities; no damage reported yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Bucks hammer Knicks, match best start in team history

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed to match the best 30-game start in team history with a 123-102 victory over the host New Yor...

Mexican Catholic group says late leader Maciel abused at least 60 minors

Marcial Maciel, the Mexican founder of the ultra-conservative Legionaries of Christ, abused at least 60 minors, according to a new report published Saturday by the Roman Catholic group. Maciel was punished by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 when ...

Caps stop Lightning to sweep season series

Dmitry Orlov scored the tiebreaking goal late in the third period, and Nic Dowd added an empty-netter as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 Saturday night. The game was tied 1-1 when two penalties forced W...

Ellis lifts Predators over Bruins in OT

Ryan Ellis scored with 55 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Nashville Predators edged the host Boston Bruins 4-3 Saturday night. Roman Josi had two goals, and Filip Forsberg also scored as the Predators won for the third time in four g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019