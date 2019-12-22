Libyan National Army forces seizes ship with Turkish crew off Libya's coast
The self-styled Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar on Sunday seized Grenada-flagged ship off the Libyan coast, Xinhua reported citing local media.
The self-styled Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar on Sunday seized Grenada-flagged ship off the Libyan coast, Xinhua reported citing local media. The ship is said to have a Turkish crew.
"A vessel under the flag of Grenada, with a team of Turkish citizens on board, was detained," local media said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
