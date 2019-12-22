Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indo-Pak ties in 2019: From brink of war to corridor of peace

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 13:21 IST
Indo-Pak ties in 2019: From brink of war to corridor of peace
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan and India were almost on the brink of war in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack that killed dozens of CRPF soldiers and prompted India to carry out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, but the year ended on a somewhat positive note as they inaugurated a historic corridor to facilitate the visa-free visit of Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur. Imran Khan's rise to power in August 2018 prompted an exchange of pleasantries between the cricketer-turned politician and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But a lot happened in the intervening months that not only deepened the perennial enmity but brought the two sides to the brink of war.

The brief spell of goodwill was broken by a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, 2019 by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 44 CRPF soldiers. India blamed Pakistan and vowed revenge, though the former rejected allegations. On February 26, Indian fighter jets entered deep inside Pakistan and bombed JeM terror camps in Balakot. It was for the first time that Indian jets entered Pakistan to drop bombs after the 1971 War.

The airstrike was followed by an aerial combat between air forces of the two countries on February 27 when Pakistan jets entered India. While chasing Pakistani jet an Indian Air Force jet crashed in Pakistan occupied Kashmir following which its injured pilot was captured. For a moment, it appeared that the worst moment in the hostility of the two nations has just arrived. But sanity prevailed and Pakistan quickly announced to release the Indian pilot and the two sides walked back from the cliff.

As tempers were still high amidst elections in India, Khan said in an interview in April that the two countries would make strides towards peace if Prime Minister Modi won elections. Sometimes wishes come true. Modi won and the two countries agreed to sit together to discuss an agreement to formalize the movement of Indian Sikh pilgrims visiting Kartarpur without visas.

While the ice melted and the process of engaging with each other was being rebooted, Modi government made a move to make good on some of the election promises, including one about ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The strained ties between India and Pakistan further nose-dived following the abrogation of article 370 in August that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The move angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner.

Pakistan also snapped all air and land links with India and suspended trade and railways ties. Doubts were also expressed about the fate of the landmark Kartarpur corridor that the two sides had promised to open before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Despite their verbal duels, the corridor was operationalized on time. In November, Pakistan and India separately inaugurated the historic Kartarpur corridor on their sides of the border. Unfortunately, the goodwill generated by it could not be channelized into building trust and end the lock-jam in bilateral ties.

The corridor provides the shortest route to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in the Kartarpur area of Pakistan's Narowal district, where Guru Nanak spent last 18 years of his life. Closer towards the end of the 2019, India passed controversial Citizenship law, giving ammunition to Prime Minister Khan who launched fresh assault on his Indian counterpart and warned of a looming refugee crisis in South Asia due to the steps taken by the BJP-led Indian government, a claim rejected by India.

The year also saw the two countries fighting a legal battle in the International Court of Justice in The Hague over the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian national facing death sentence in Pakistan. The verdict failed to change anything on ground except that India got much sought consular access. Pakistan had repeatedly denied consular access to India. Pakistan also witnessed political turmoil in 2019, with a series of crackdown on opposition leaders, including former president Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family members, prompting the opposition to launch street protests against Prime Minister Khan whom they called "Gorbachev of Pakistan".

Three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was in jail after being convicted on corruption charges, was allowed to travel abroad for treatment after his health deteriorated. Former military dictator and architect of the Kargil War in 1999, retired General Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death by a special court. He is the first military ruler to receive the capital punishment in Pakistan's history.

His sentencing angered the country's powerful army, which has ruled the country for nearly half of its 72-year history. The army said its former chief can "never be a traitor". In October, Pakistan witnessed its worst train accident in over a decade when a passenger train caught fire while traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi, killing 75 passengers. A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck regions of Pakistan with an epicenter in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in September, causing the deaths of 40 people and injuring 850 others.

The outgoing year with several lows and highs in Indo-Pak ties solidify the fact that the mistrust between the two countries is deeper than perceived. As the sun sets on 2019, the two neighbors are poised to walk into 2020 with the same mistrust instead of making a break with the past and starting with a clean slate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Police thank people in Northeast Delhi for helping maintain peace

The Delhi Police on Sunday carried out flag march in the Northeast part of the city, with officials saying that they thanked the locals for their support in maintaining peace and law and order in the district. Deputy Commissioner of Police ...

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singh's remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh.

Modi quotes ex-PM Manmohan Singhs remarks in support of giving citizenship to persecuted minorities from Bangladesh....

Hindu refugees from Pak honour BJP's Nadda at pro-CAA function

Several Hindu refugees from Pakistan residing in Madhya Pradesh hailed the Narendra Modi government for enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act at a thanksgiving function held in Indore on Sunday. They also felicitated BJP working president...

I request PM Modi with folded hands to withdraw CAA: Lawmaker Manoj Jha

RJD MP Manoj Jha on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should initiate the rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA for the people of the country. I am requesting prime minister with folded hand to please take a step back an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019