Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria regime widens control over Idlib in clashes: monitor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 16:19 IST
Syria regime widens control over Idlib in clashes: monitor
Image Credit: ANI

Syria regime forces have seized dozens of towns and villages in northwest Syria from their jihadist rivals following days of violent clashes, a war monitor said Sunday. The fresh advances in Idlib province bring regime loyalists closer to capturing one of the largest urban centers in Syria's last major opposition bastion, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

"This push is an attempt to get closer to Maaret al-Numan," Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP. The jihadist-dominated Idlib region hosts some 3 million people including many displaced by years of violence in other parts of Syria.

The Damascus regime has repeatedly vowed to take back the area and bombardment has continued despite a ceasefire announced in August. Heightened regime and Russian bombardment on the Maaret al-Numan region since December 16 has forced tens of thousands of vulnerable people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

The world body has called for "immediate de-escalation" and warned of further mass displacement if the violence continues. Damascus loyalists have since Thursday been locked in battles with jihadists and allied rebels, seizing a total of 25 towns and villages from their control, according to the Observatory.

Four days of fighting have killed 103 militants as well as 71 regime loyalists, bringing the total toll to more than 170 dead on both sides, added the monitor, which is based in Britain and relies on an extensive network inside Syria. The Idlib region is controlled by the country's former Al-Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Pro-government forces launched a blistering offensive against the region in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and displacing more than 400,000 people from their homes. Since August, the area has supposedly been protected by a ceasefire announced by Moscow, but bombardments have continued.

Syria's war has killed over 370,000 people and displaced millions since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests. (AFP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Pragya Thakur was on wheelchair, refused to move to non-emergency row causing delay: SpiceJet

SpiceJet on Sunday clarified that BJP MP Pragya Thakur was asked by the crew on Delhi-Bhopal flight to move to a non-emergency row seat as she was on a wheelchair but she refused, causing the flight to delay. While some restless passengers ...

Libya's eastern forces seize Turkish-crewed ship

Libyas Benghazi-based forces claimed they seized a ship with Turkish crew members, as tensions in the eastern Mediterranean continue to rise over a contentious maritime border deal. In a statement late Saturday, the self-styled Libyan Natio...

Reports of cops entering hospitals during anti-CAA stir disturbing, declare them safe zones: IMA

Terming as disturbing reports of police allegedly entering hospitals in violence-hit areas during agitations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Indian Medical Association IMA said such actions are unacceptable and demanded that hosp...

AMU VC justifies University decision to institute internal inquiry

The Vice Chancellor of AMU on Sunday said the universitys decision to set up a one-man judicial panel, to inquire into the violence that rocked the campus early this week, was necessary for inculcating a sense of courtroom transparency in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019