Russia ready to include 'super weapons' in arms control treaty -Ifax cites Lavrov
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that Russia was prepared to include the heavy Sarmat missile and the Avangard hypersonic missile in a new START strategic arms reduction treaty, should it be extended, Interfax reported.
Russia is also ready to demonstrate the Sarmat missile to the United States, Interfax cited Lavrov as saying on a talk show on Russian state television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Sergei Lavrov
- Interfax
- Sarmat
- United States
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Leak of classified papers ahead of UK election tied to Russian operation -Reddit
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. says drone shot down by Russian air defenses near Libyan capital
Russia braces for four-year Olympic ban over doping scandal
UK minister says concerned about election interference after leak of documents linked to Russia
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. says drone shot down by Russian air defenses near Libyan capital