U.S. sanctions against Iran are a "reckless addiction"- Iran foreign minister

  22-12-2019
  22-12-2019
U.S. sanctions against Iran are a "reckless addiction" Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on Sunday. "The U.S.' approach to sanctions betrays a pathological and reckless addiction -- a condition that renders no bounds or boundary to what the U.S. may or may not do," Zarif wrote. "And this addictive behaviour affects friends and foes alike, unless collectively pushed back."

Friction between Tehran and Washington has increased since last year when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six nations and re-imposed sanctions on the country, crippling its economy. (Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by David Evans)

