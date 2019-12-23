Left Menu
Development News Edition

Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baghdad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 14:10 IST
Car bomb kills two soldiers in western Iraq
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A parked car exploded in Iraq's western province of Anbar early on Monday, killing two soldiers and wounding an officer close to an area that was once Islamic State's last stronghold in the country, the military said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Islamic State militants have carried out a string of attacks there since they lost control of their Iraqi territory in 2017 and reverted to hit-and-run insurgency tactics.

The car exploded as soldiers were inspecting it on a road leading to Anbar's Qaim district, 300 km (185 miles) west of Baghdad and close to the border with Syria. "The search for the terrorist elements which committed this criminal activity is ongoing," the military said in a statement.

Iraq reopened its Qaim border-crossing with Syria in September after eight years of closure. Qaim borders the Syrian town of Albukamal, which was also an Islamic State stronghold. Islamic State seized vast swathes of land in both Iraq and Syria in 2014, declaring a caliphate across both countries. Iraq declared victory over the group in 2017 and the militants lost their last territory in Syria earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court dismisses bail plea of 15 people arrested in connection with Daryaganj violence.

Delhi court dismisses bail plea of 15 people arrested in connection with Daryaganj violence....

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case

Saudi Arabias public prosecutor said on Monday five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totaling 24 years in the case of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.He said Sa...

Delhi court dismisses bail pleas of 15 people held for Daryaganj violence

A Delhi court on Monday dismissed the bail pleas of 15 people arrested in connection with the violence over the new citizenship law in Old Delhis Daryaganj. Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Kumar rejected the pleas.On Saturday, the court had s...

US soldier is killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack

Kabul, Dec 23 AP An American service member was killed in combat Monday in Afghanistan, the US military said, without providing further details, while the Taliban claimed they were behind a roadside bombing in northern Kunduz province that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019