Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jailed king of Mandela's ethnic clan granted parole

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 23-12-2019 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 15:29 IST
Jailed king of Mandela's ethnic clan granted parole

The jailed king of Nelson Mandela's ethnic group was released on parole on Monday alongside more than 14,600 other prisoners granted "special remission of the sentence" by President Cyril Ramaphosa, the justice ministry said. Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, 55, is the king of the AbaThembu, a Xhosa ethnic group that boasted Mandela as its most prominent clan member.

Incarcerated since 2015, Dalindyebo was serving a 12-year term at the East London Correctional Centre in the southwest of the country for arson, kidnap and assault. "King Dalindyebo's sentence has been reduced by 12 months," the ministry of justice and correctional spokesman, Chrispin Phiri, told AFP.

"In addition to that, he had already qualified for parole as far back as October." In 2009, the king was convicted of manslaughter, arson and assault charges for offenses committed more than two decades earlier.

He was sentenced to 15 years in 2009, but in October 2015 the Supreme Court dropped the manslaughter charge and reduced his term to 12 years on appeal. The 55-year-old king, a self-confessed marijuana smoker, was found guilty of torching dwellings that housed some of his subjects and tenants who had resisted eviction.

He was also convicted of publicly assaulting three young men who had already been brutally beaten by his henchmen, and of kidnapping a wife and children of one of his subjects whom he considered a dissident. Last week, President Ramaphosa announced that he had granted a special remission of sentences to prisoners and those out on parole.

The more than 14,600 prisoners granted such leave were scrutinized by the parole services board and subject to stringent criteria including good behavior and consultation with the community in which the crime was committed. In a bid to reduce overcrowding, prisoners who were serving sentences because they could not afford to pay a fine were also made eligible. Sex offenders were not eligible to apply.

Kings have no official power in modern South Africa, but still, command loyalty among millions of people. They are recognized in the constitution as traditional leaders and receive government funding.

The constitution confers on the president the power to pardon or reprieve offenders and remit any fines, penalties or forfeitures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

UPDATE 2-Battle lines harden over Trump impeachment trial witnesses

UPDATE 1-Trump slams House's impeachment delay as 'so unfair'

Johnson & Johnson cleared in baby powder-cancer litigation case in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

54 new Humvees arrive in Djibouti City as part of partnership with US

A shipment of 54 new Humvees arrived in port at Djibouti City, Djibouti this week, as part of a 31 million train-and-equip partnership between the U.S. government and the Djiboutian military. The military vehicles will be delivered to the A...

Situation at LoC under control: J-K DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday said that the situation at the Line of Control LoC is completely under control and security forces are effectively thwarting infiltration bids by Pakistan.There are att...

SPECIAL REPORT-Iran’s leader ordered crackdown on unrest: "Do whatever it takes to end it"

After days of protests across Iran last month, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appeared impatient. Gathering his top security and government officials together, he issued an order Do whatever it takes to stop them. That order, confirm...

AfDB approves $21.7mn to Sudanese govt to work more on solar-powered irrigation pumps

The board of directors of the African Development Bank recently approved a grant of USD 21.783 million to the government of Sudan to accelerate the adoption of solar-powered irrigation pumps in the countrys West Kordofan and North Kordofan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019