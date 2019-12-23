Iran, India concern at 'grave threat' posed by terrorism

Expressing concern over the "grave threat" posed by terrorism, India and Iran on Monday called for condemnation of all the support to terrorism including the state aid and abetment. In a joint statement following the 19th Session of the India-Iran Joint Commission held here, New Delhi and Tehran expressed support for efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the region.

Both the countries also agreed to take a humanitarian approach in dealing with issues related to fishermen and sea-fearers. The Joint Commission Meeting was held in Tehran on December 22. It was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif.

During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed and "positively assessed" progress in bilateral cooperation, including connectivity, trade and commerce, cultural and people-to-people contacts. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Both sides shared concerns at the grave threat posed by terrorism and called for an immediate end to all support to terror sanctuaries. They agreed that State aid, abetment and support to terrorism should be condemned," the statement read. Jaishankar and Zarif expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in the operationalisation of the Shahid Beheshti Port and Chabahar port.

In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth USD 85 million to develop the Chabahar Port in south-eastern Iran. The Chabahar Port, which provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan, is located in the Gulf of Oman. During the meeting, both leaders recognized that the port has a potential to act as a gateway between the Indian subcontinent, Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe.

They welcomed the utilisation of the port for exports from Afghanistan and discussed ways to promote it for enhancing wider regional connectivity for trade and transit. It was agreed to commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the bilateral Treaty of Friendship in 2020.

During his visit, External Affairs Minister called on the President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani today and also met Secretary, Supreme National Security Council, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Minister for Roads and Urban Development, Mohammad Eslami. (ANI)

