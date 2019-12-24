Left Menu
Venezuelan soldier, indigenous Pemon detained after raid on outpost

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 04:08 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 04:01 IST
A Venezuelan soldier who defected to Colombia earlier this year was among those detained following a raid on a military outpost in remote, southern Bolivar state over the weekend, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said on Monday. At least seven members of the Pemon indigenous group were also arrested in connection with the incident, in which assailants stole weapons and killed one Venezuelan soldier, according to Olnar Ortiz, an attorney with a nonprofit rights group Penal Forum. He said four Pemon were missing.

Authorities on Sunday blamed "extreme sectors of the opposition" for the raid. Venezuela, whose economy has collapsed under socialist President Nicolas Maduro, is undergoing a deep political crisis, with head of the opposition-held National Assembly Juan Guaido in January assuming a rival presidency. Guaido attempted to bring humanitarian aid into the country on Feb. 23 through the borders with Colombia and Brazil, which recognize him as the rightful leader, along with the United States and dozens of other countries. Maduro dismisses Guaido as a U.S. puppet seeking to oust him in a coup.

Troops loyal to Maduro blocked the aid from entering, but hundreds of Venezuelan soldiers defected to Colombia during the effort. Some have said they are prepared to take up arms to remove Maduro. During a state television address on Monday, Rodriguez said Darwin Balaguera, a former National Guard member whom he described as a "Feb. 23 deserter," was among those detained. The channel broadcast footage of Balaguera answering authorities' questions in custody.

Bolivar state, which borders Brazil, has been the site of violent confrontations between government forces and informal miners in recent years. There were deadly confrontations between indigenous Pemon and authorities during the February aid effort. Ortiz, the attorney, said authorities raided homes in the Pemon village of Kumarakapay on Sunday evening searching for suspected participants in the raid.

"They are criminalizing everyone without concrete evidence, without respect for due process," Ortiz said. Rodriguez did not provide additional details on the six other detainees. The Information Ministry did not respond to a request for comment on Ortiz' statements.

Rodriguez said the governments of Brazil, Peru, and Colombia assisted the assailants. Brazil's foreign ministry on Monday denied involvement, while Peru's foreign minister on Sunday rejected Rodriguez's "false statements." Colombia's foreign ministry has not commented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

