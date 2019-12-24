Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian bush fires engulf southern wine region

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 04:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 04:12 IST
Australian bush fires engulf southern wine region
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uncontrolled fires that ripped through Australia's southern state this week have engulfed some of the region's vineyards, forcing winemakers to take to social media to plead for donations. David Bowley's 72-acre (29 hectares) property in South Australia's Adelaide Hills was among vineyards in the state's prominent wine region "completely destroyed" by bush fires.

"The worst day in our history. I am completely broken," Bowley, who owns Vinteloper wines, wrote on Instagram as he shared photos of his burnt property. About 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) south of Vinteloper, James Edward Tilbrook of Tilbrook Estate is seeking help to rebuild his lost assets.

"We have nothing left, except a few cases of museum stock at our home and literally 48 bottles of current vintage wine," Tilbrook wrote on his Facebook page. In a separate post that had images of incinerated bottled wines and melted bottles, he urged his friends and followers to help pay for rebuilding.

"The first target is to get Vintage. Then the next target is to get the wine in bottle," he wrote. "That's 3 to 12 months from Vintage. Once we have wine again we are back in business. It's just getting to that point and that's where we need your help."

Vinteloper's Bowley estimates his financial loss at A$1 million ($692,200) although he is still assessing damage, as is Tilbrook. Wine industry representatives say the fires have potentially wiped out a third of wine production, or 1,100 hectares (2,718 acres), in the Adelaide Hills Wine Region. The industry's potential damage is estimated in excess of A$100 million, according to media reports.

Uncontrolled fires are still burning in Adelaide Hills. So far, about 87 homes and 500 other buildings have been destroyed in South Australia by the fire. "There are still a lot of pockets of bush burning, there are a lot of trees that are hot and smoldering and it's a very dangerous place to be," South Australia's Country Fire Service deputy chief officer Andrew Stark said.

"If we see very hot and windy conditions, unfortunately, we may see the fire break out." Temperatures in South Australia's capital city of Adelaide are expected to soar to 41 degrees C (105.8°F)on Saturday.

"I am going to rebuild. I'm not giving up. That's not how we roll," Vinteloper's Bowley told the Guardian. ($1 = 1.4447 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Cowboys LB Vander Esch set for neck surgery

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will have minor neck surgery to fix a nerve issue and will go on injured reserve for the rest of the season, coach Jason Garrett said Monday. Vander Esch has missed the past five games because ...

Ecuador concerned about recovery of sunken barge in Galapagos -minister

Ecuadors environment minister, Raul Ledesma, said on Monday that a situation involving a sunken barge in the Galapagos Islands which was carrying 600 gallons of diesel is under control but added that authorities are very concerned about the...

Trump taps senior aide to work on 5G -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Robert Blair to be the Special Representative for International Telecommunications Policy and work on the administrations 5G efforts under Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser.Blair has ...

UPDATE 3-Leading Republican senator says impeachment witnesses not ruled out

U.S. senators on Monday sparred over the shape of an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, with Republican leader Mitch McConnell saying he has not ruled out hearing from witnesses as Democrats have demanded. McConnell, speaking on F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019