10 Afghan security force personnel killed in military camp attack
At least seven Afghan army soldiers and three other security personnel of the country's national intelligence agency were killed on Tuesday after the Taliban insurgents attacked a joint military camp in the northern Balkh province, the defence ministry said.
"At least 7 ANA soldiers were killed & 6 others--including 3 NDS employees--were wounded in a Taliban attack on a joint ANA/NDS checkpoint early this morning in Dawolat Abad district in #Balkh province," Tolo News reported after quoting the ministry.
Further details in the matter are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
