Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sumatra bus crash: At least 26 dead; dozens of rescue workers deployed

Sumatra bus crash: At least 26 dead; dozens of rescue workers deployed

An Indonesian bus plunged over a hill and tumbled 150 meters (164 yards) into a ravine late on Monday, killing at least 26 people and injuring 13, media reported on Tuesday. Authorities have deployed 120 rescue workers to help survivors and retrieve the dead.

The bus, with about 50 passengers on board, crashed on the way to Palembang from Bengkulu on the island of Sumatra in western Indonesia, media cited police as saying.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the crash, highway police officer Riski told Indonesia's TV One.

Pictures showed a line of people trying to pull the wreckage of the bus from the river.

Traffic accidents are common in Indonesia, with roads often cutting through rough terrain and vehicles often poorly maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Dongguan hosts Asian Marathon Championships and its high-quality development attracts global talents

On December 22, the 17th Asian Marathon Championships and Dongguan International Marathon 2019 kicked off in Dongguan, a city with high-quality development in southeast China. 42 athletes from 16 countries and regions, including China, Japa...

Rajnath Singh terms Integrated Finance as backbone of any ministry

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has termed Integrated Finance as the backbone of any ministrydepartment, saying that desired objectives can only be achieved when a ministrydepartment is able to manage within its budgetary resources without...

Two women, newborn girl killed in road accident in Bareilly

Three persons including an infant were killed and four others injured on Tuesday when a tempo they were riding on got hit by a car in Bhamaura area here, police said.The incident took place in the morning killing Rajeshwari 48, a newborn gi...

Former Maruti MD Jagdish Khattar booked for Rs 110 cr bank loan fraud: CBI

The CBI has booked former Managing Director of Maruti Udyog, Jagdish Khattar, for alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 110 crore by his new company, officials said on Tuesday. In its FIR filed recently, the CBI has named Khattar and his company Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019