Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's top nuclear scientist approaches SC seeking enforcement of his fundamental rights

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 14:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 13:46 IST
Pak's top nuclear scientist approaches SC seeking enforcement of his fundamental rights
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's top nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking enforcement of his fundamental rights, including free movement across the country, media reports said on Tuesday. Advocate Zubair Afzal Rana filed the petition on behalf of Khan on Monday against the September 25, 2019 judgment of the Lahore High Court (LHC) that had rejected his similar plea on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction in view of the special security measures taken by the state for his protection.

Khan has requested the Supreme Court to pronounce that fundamental rights, including the freedom of movement, could not be abridged, curtailed or denied arbitrarily merely on likes or dislikes of anyone and under the garb of reasonable restrictions, the Dawn news reported. "Can the government authorities be allowed to violate constitutional safeguards while restraining the petitioner from meeting his near and dear ones, servants, family members, friends, journalists, teaching staff of different colleges, universities, high officials and bureaucrats?" the petitioner asked.

The petition questioned whether the LHC was justified in making a piece of gratuitous advice to the petitioner to approach the Islamabad High Court for redressal of his grievances. Khan said that he was the pioneer of Pakistan's nuclear program and it was with untiring efforts of the people at the helm of affairs that he had succeeded in making the country a nuclear power.

The petitioner said that he felt proud of having done his bit to secure Pakistan from evil eyes of neighbors and other adversaries. Khan said that ever since he had come to Pakistan and started working on the nuclear project, he had enjoyed personal security befitting of his status, but now the situation was that personnel of security agencies had stationed themselves in a house next door to make sure that no one had access to him.

The petition said Khan was not allowed to move around, attend social or academic functions within the country without the prior approval of security authorities. It said this situation amounted to the petitioner being kept in virtual confinement.

"This act of security authorities is illegal since no such order has been conveyed to me warranting the treatment being meted out to me now," Khan said. "Needless to say that employees of security agencies have no other assignment, but to keep me confined to my house as if in solitary confinement," he said.

Khan said that this situation began in January 2004 when he had been put under house arrest on the pretext of security. He said he had no access to any friend so much so that his daughter and her children living a few houses away could not meet him, adding that so bad were restrictions that he even could not access the court.

The nuclear scientist said that restrictions were relaxed with the change of government in 2008. The petition said the September 25 LHC order disposing of his petition was not in consonance with the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

Khan said that he was being kept under constant fear of being subjected to any physical harm. He said that he was an old man of 84 years and suffering from several ailments and, therefore, he should not be kept under constant restraint and fear of being subjected to any physical harm.

Khan was sidelined by former military ruler Pervez Musharraf in 2004 for his alleged role in nuclear proliferation and since then has been living in Islamabad in heavy security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

WNS to Release Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on January 16WNS 2020

WNS Holdings Limited NYSE WNS, a leading provider of global Business Process Management BPM services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2020 third-quarter financial and operating results at approximately 600 a.m. Eastern on Thursda...

Dongguan hosts Asian Marathon Championships and its high-quality development attracts global talents

On December 22, the 17th Asian Marathon Championships and Dongguan International Marathon 2019 kicked off in Dongguan, a city with high-quality development in southeast China. 42 athletes from 16 countries and regions, including China, Japa...

Rajnath Singh terms Integrated Finance as backbone of any ministry

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh has termed Integrated Finance as the backbone of any ministrydepartment, saying that desired objectives can only be achieved when a ministrydepartment is able to manage within its budgetary resources without...

Two women, newborn girl killed in road accident in Bareilly

Three persons including an infant were killed and four others injured on Tuesday when a tempo they were riding on got hit by a car in Bhamaura area here, police said.The incident took place in the morning killing Rajeshwari 48, a newborn gi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019