Children among 8 killed in Russian strikes on Syria's Idlib: monitor

Beirut, Dec 24 (AFP) At least eight people, including five children, were killed Tuesday in Russian air strikes on a school in northwest Syria sheltering displaced civilians, according to a war monitor.

The strikes targeted the village of Jubass near the town of Saraqeb in southern Idlib province, killing civilians sheltering in and near a school, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. (AFP) AMS

