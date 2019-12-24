Children among 8 killed in Russian strikes on Syria's Idlib: monitor
Beirut, Dec 24 (AFP) At least eight people, including five children, were killed Tuesday in Russian air strikes on a school in northwest Syria sheltering displaced civilians, according to a war monitor.
The strikes targeted the village of Jubass near the town of Saraqeb in southern Idlib province, killing civilians sheltering in and near a school, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. (AFP) AMS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
US confirms Washington visit by Russian foreign minister
Russian football fans join forces to protest police violence
Russian forces enter former Islamic State stronghold in Syria after U.S. pullback
WADA president laments "almost never-ending" Russian doping saga
UPDATE 1-WADA sanctions are inappropriate and excessive - Russian Olympic Committee