Five people injured in blasts at South Korean steelmaker Plant

At least five people were injured as two consecutive blasts caused a fire at South Korean steel company POSCO's plant in the country's south, media reported on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • Seoul
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 17:22 IST
  • Created: 24-12-2019 17:18 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

At least five people were injured as two consecutive blasts caused a fire at South Korean steel company POSCO's plant in the country's south, media reported on Tuesday.

The explosions occurred on Tuesday at POSCO's ferromanganese plant in the city of Gwangyang, some 260 miles southwest of Seoul, at 1:14 p.m. (06:14 GMT) and five minutes later, the Yonhap news agency said.

The exact cause of the accident has yet to be established, but the company said that the explosion and fire occurred during a waste heat generator test. The media reported that the explosion was so strong that windows shook in houses located 2.5 miles away, and drivers on the bridge some 300 feet from the explosion felt that it was shaking.

