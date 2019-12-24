Nepal Police continues probe over Chinese engaged in cross-border cyber fraud

Police here on Tuesday continued their investigation against Chinese nationals arrested for their alleged involvement in cyber fraud and for defying immigration law. In a co-ordinated move carried out by three police bodies of Nepal, a total of 122 Chinese were detained from various locations inside Nepali capital Kathmandu with a large cache of Electronic Devices.

The raid was carried by a joint team of Metropolitan Police Circle Division (MPCD), Metropolitan Police Range under the leadership of CIB (Central Investigation Bureau), Nepal Police. "Some 6-7 months before a piece of information that a large number of Chinese in Tourist Visa working in Nepal in a suspicious way was reported. Then after Nepal Police Headquarters, under command of CIB, Crime Division and Metropolitan Police Range had carried the operation yesterday (December 23), a total of 122, including both male and female were arrested. Their Passports, devices which they use- mobiles, laptops analysis is underway. Now they have been taken to court for an extension of date for the investigation," Chief of Metropolitan Police Crime Division (MPCD) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sahakul Thapa told ANI on Tuesday.

The Police denied providing further details stating the investigation into the matter is going on and would be made public as it ripens. Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang in briefing has claimed that the operation was conducted in co-operation in between the police of two nations.

"According to the information, I received at this point, these (Chinese) citizens are suspected of engaging in cross-border cyber fraud. The relevant case is currently under investigation. This is a very important case that is a result of active cooperation between the Chinese and Nepali police. China is willing to increase cooperation with Nepal in various fields, including law enforcement, to jointly fight cross-border crime and promote friendly exchanges between people from the two countries," the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a briefing. Officials in Nepal denied speaking further on the issue when requested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.