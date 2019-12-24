World Youth Summit Act IV slated to take place in Ghana in March

The World Youth Summit Act IV will take place in Ghana in March. The Summit will be on the theme titled "Rewiring Progress of foundational behavioural changes for the sustainability of the world".

The imminent World Youth Summit Act IV is going to take place on diverse topics of entrepreneurship and diaspora matters. A Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the World Youth Summit and HIRED Consult. Both parties intend to bring the World Youth Summit Act IV to Ghana's capital, Accra between March 5 and 7, 2020.

"Indeed, Ghana is the place to be and we are the centrepiece and gateway of Africa. The Future is Youthful. This historic event coincides with Ghana's independence; a significance that holds true for the liberation of the African Continent and People in the Diaspora," John Aggrey, Founder and CEO of HIRED Consult opined. He has been designated as the Director General of the Summit.

The upcoming Summit is likely to host more than 500 young people from various parts of the world. They will be debating on matters that affect the youth and world at large, Graphic Online noted. It will bring opportunity for delegates for improving their skills in multiple domains like leadership, teamwork, negotiation, public speaking and inspiring them to activate and participate in the United Nations' Agenda 2030.

The three-day programme will start with a simulation of six diversified committees of the United Nations, comprising Food and Agriculture Organization, UN WOMEN, African Union, Union for the Mediterranean, United Nations Commission on Population and Development and United Nations Development Programme.

