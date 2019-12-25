Thirty-five civilians killed in militant attack in Burkina Faso

A militant attack in Burkina Faso on Tuesday killed 35 civilians and seven members of local security forces, who eventually repelled the assailants, killing 80 of them, the Burkinabe authorities said.

A large number of militants launched a simultaneous attack on a military detachment and civilians near the town of Arbinda on Tuesday morning, the army said in a statement.

