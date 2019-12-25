Pope denounces attacks by 'extremist groups' in West Africa
Pope Francis used his Christmas message on Wednesday to denounce attacks on Christians by "extremist groups" in West Africa.
The pontiff urged "comfort to those who are persecuted for their religious faith, especially missionaries and members of the faithful who have been kidnapped, and to the victims of attacks by extremist groups, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
