2 wanted terrorists killed by Saudi forces in shootout: Report

Two wanted terrorists were killed by security forces in a shootout in the eastern Saudi city of Dammam on Wednesday, the kingdom's Al Ekhbariya television channel reported. Quoting eyewitnesses, the state television reported that two unidentified persons had first opened fire on passersby in the Al-Anoud neighbourhood of the city. After security forces arrived, the shooters took cover in a residential building, where they were gunned down within about 30 minutes.

Amid the shootout, security forces managed to evacuate people from the area, Sputnik reported. The identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

