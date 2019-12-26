Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haiti quake, Malala's work, Paris climate deal among big global stories of decade: UN

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 14:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:45 IST
Haiti quake, Malala's work, Paris climate deal among big global stories of decade: UN
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The devastating Haiti earthquake, beginning of the Syrian conflict, girls' education activist Malala Yousafzai's inspiring work, the Paris climate deal and launch of the UN's 2030 Agenda were some of the big global stories that unfolded in the last decade, according to the UN's 'Decade in Review' report. The report states that the teenage years of the 21st century are nearly over and, as the world prepares to enter the 2020s, the UN News takes a look back at some of the "big stories on our global patch" that took place between 2010 and 2019.

The decade began with an immense disaster in Haiti, already among the poorest countries in the Western hemisphere. A devastating, 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the island on January 12, 2010, killing hundreds and thousands of people (220,000 according to Haitian Government figures), and causing severe damage to buildings, it said. A week after the tragedy, the Security Council authorized an increase of 3,500 peacekeepers for Haiti, on top of the 9,000 already in the country to help with recovery, reconstruction and stability efforts.

The decade also saw the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011. The UN said in its review report that in April 2011, the then Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon phoned Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to tell him that he was "greatly disturbed" by reports of violence in the country, it said. The violence erupted following demonstrations which were part of a broader pro-democracy movement across North Africa and the Middle East that led to the downfall of long-standing regimes in Tunisia and Egypt, which became known as the Arab Spring.

Eight years on, "the conflict would still be ongoing, provoking a major refugee crisis with hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths, and a major humanitarian disaster: over 5,6 million people have fled Syria since 2011, and some 6,6 million are thought to be displaced within the country, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR", it said. Then in 2012, Malala became the "most famous teenager in the world".

The young girls' education activist Malala and two other girls were shot by a Taliban gunman while taking the bus home from school in October 2012. "The attack made waves around the world, and was widely condemned: on Human Rights Day that year, a special tribute to Malala was held at the Paris headquarters of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), pushing for action to ensure every girl's right to go to school, and to advance girls' education as an urgent priority.

"Malala's activism and profile have only grown since the assassination attempt. She won several high-profile awards, including the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize (with Indian social reformer Kailash Satyarthi), and became a UN Messenger of Peace in 2017, with a special focus on girls' education," the report said. In 2014, it was the time when the UN tackled the worst Ebola outbreak in history, it said.

The deadly, highly contagious virus spread rapidly through Guinea, as well as neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone, to become known as the Western Africa Ebola Outbreak. Some 6,000 deaths were recorded that year, and whole communities paralysed by fear, it said. By August 2014, the WHO had declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) to ensure a halt to the spread of the disease to other countries.

It would take two years until the WHO was able to declare the PHEIC over, by which time it had recorded 28,616 cases of Ebola in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, and 11,310 deaths, the review said. The decade also brought with it hope for climate action through concerted international efforts when in December 2015, the Paris Agreement on climate change was adopted.

For the first time, practically all countries of the world pledged to combat the climate crisis and adapt to its consequences, which include the existential threat of global warming. The deal was adopted following two weeks of negotiations at the COP21 UN climate change conference, covering the areas deemed necessary for a landmark conclusion: mitigation, in order to keep temperatures no more than 2 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels; adaptation, so that countries can deal better with the impacts of climate change; and support, with finance available for the most vulnerable, and poorest nations.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has made the climate crisis one of the central pillars of his mandate, instituting several initiatives that ensured the issue was given fresh momentum and focus, particularly in 2019, the report said. It was in the decade that will end in five days that a blueprint for a better future was adopted, it said.

"By 2015, the target year for the goals, much positive work had been achieved, but a new vision was needed. This came in the form of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which was officially launched in 2016, and was designed to build on the Millennium Development Goals and complete what they were not able to accomplish," it said. The review said the agenda set out a plan of action for people, the planet and prosperity, including the eradication of poverty, described by the UN as "the greatest global challenge, and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development".

In 2020, there will be just 10 years left to achieve the Goals and implement the Agenda, and the UN has launched a Decade of Action to speed up the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Research unearths correlation between gender norms and views towards homosexuals

Homosexual men and women have often faced hatred and discrimination across many societies world over. To dive deeper into the origins of such homophobic prejudices, a group of researchers has analyzed the correlation between the beliefs reg...

Crisil downgrades GP Petroleums' rating for bank loan facilities

Investment consulting firm Crisil has downgraded its rating for Rs 220 crore worth of bank loan facilities for GP Petroleums Ltd, which is a part of the Gulf Petrochem Group. The long-term rating of A-minus with negative outlook has been re...

Sebi levies Rs 8 lakh fine on Intercon Finance, 4 other entities for violating takeover norms

Acting against contravention of takeover norms, markets regulator Sebi has slapped a total fine of Rs 8 lakh on Intercon Finance Pvt Ltd and four other entities. The fine amount has to be paid jointly and severally by Intercon Finance and M...

1 killed, 5 injured in accident due to dense fog in Kota

A man was killed and five people were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck, possibly due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog, on the Kota-Baran national highway here on Thursday, police said. The accident took plac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019