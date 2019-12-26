Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economic slowdown will not change China environment policies - ministry

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 14:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 14:11 IST
Economic slowdown will not change China environment policies - ministry
Image Credit: ANI

China will maintain its environmental protection goals and will not ease off on trying to achieve them even as the economy slows, an environment ministry official said on Thursday.

The cabinet last year issued a guide for some important anti-pollution targets up to the end of 2020 and there will be no adjustments of them, said Xu Bijiu, director-general of the general office at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. "It's like ... rowing a boat against the current," Xu told a media briefing in Beijing.

"We have no other choice but to go forward." China's gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 6.0% year-on-year in the third quarter, the weakest in at least 27-1/2 years amid a bruising trade war with the United States, and business owners in industrial areas like Henan province say they are being hit hard by the environmental crackdown.

"The environment and the economy are not opposites" but can move in the same direction, Xu said, pointing out that GDP had grown from 59 trillion yuan ($8.43 trillion) in 2013 to 90 trillion yuan in 2018, while air pollution had been reduced over that time. There we still some places seeing fluctuating air quality this year, ministry spokesman Liu Youbin told the same briefing, with the amount of hazardous particulate matter of 2.5 microns or less, known as PM2.5, rising in areas such as Hunan in south-central China.

The ministry would maintain its pollution controls precisely and scientifically, implementing special audits in areas with obviously worsening air quality and strengthening assistance for non-key areas, he said. Xu said the ministry would promote preferential environmental protection tax policies for private firms that face financing difficulties, adding that a national green development fund would be launched in 2020.

China is heading into the sixth year of its "war on pollution" to try to reverse damage from over three decades of untrammelled economic growth and allay public disquiet about the state of the country's air, soil, and water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Research unearths correlation between gender norms and views towards homosexuals

Homosexual men and women have often faced hatred and discrimination across many societies world over. To dive deeper into the origins of such homophobic prejudices, a group of researchers has analyzed the correlation between the beliefs reg...

Crisil downgrades GP Petroleums' rating for bank loan facilities

Investment consulting firm Crisil has downgraded its rating for Rs 220 crore worth of bank loan facilities for GP Petroleums Ltd, which is a part of the Gulf Petrochem Group. The long-term rating of A-minus with negative outlook has been re...

Sebi levies Rs 8 lakh fine on Intercon Finance, 4 other entities for violating takeover norms

Acting against contravention of takeover norms, markets regulator Sebi has slapped a total fine of Rs 8 lakh on Intercon Finance Pvt Ltd and four other entities. The fine amount has to be paid jointly and severally by Intercon Finance and M...

1 killed, 5 injured in accident due to dense fog in Kota

A man was killed and five people were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck, possibly due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog, on the Kota-Baran national highway here on Thursday, police said. The accident took plac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019