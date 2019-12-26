Pak govt to file review plea against SC verdict in Bajwa extension case

The Pakistani government has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court's verdict in the army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure extension case. Law Minister Farogh Nasim and the Attorney General have prepared the first draft of the review petition.

The government will be challenging the court's order on the basis of "many legal aspects" that were not reviewed by it, Dawn reported quoting the law minister. Prime Minister Imran Khan had extended Bajwa's tenure for another three years on August 19, 2019. The president then granted him the extension.

The extension was then challenged on the grounds that it is offensive to Article 243(4)(b) of the Constitution. The case was initially filed by the Jurists' Foundation but after it asked to withdraw the case, the court decided to take it up against itself. During the hearing, the court explored the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution, and the Pakistan Army Act, 1952. On November 28, the court extended Bajwa's tenure by six months and ordered the government to make a law regulating such appointments. The detailed 43-page written verdict in the case was released on December 16.

The judgment stated that the matter is being handed over to parliament in order to avoid such mistakes in the future. It also urged parliament to assign a tenure for the post of the army chief. It added that the federal government had included the word, extension, during the hearing held on November 26, however, the legislation was incorrect as it did not mention the details of the army chief's period of services and retirement age.

The court while announcing the order had given six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from parliament.

