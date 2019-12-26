Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan: 3 killed, 3 injured in landmine explosion

Oruzgan [Afghanistan], Dec 26 (ANI) Atleast three persons were killed and three others suffered injuries in an explosion of a landmine planted in the Tirin Kut city of the Oruzgan province in the centre of Afghanistan, Sputnik reported citing a local source.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Oruzgan
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 19:25 IST
Afghanistan: 3 killed, 3 injured in landmine explosion
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Atleast three persons were killed and three others suffered injuries in an explosion of a landmine planted in the Tirin Kut city of the Oruzgan province in the centre of Afghanistan, Sputnik reported citing a local source.

The local director for public health was among the injured, according to the source.

The source specified that the roadside bomb hit the director's car in the Garam Ab area east of the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Crimes in Hyderabad reduced by 3 pc in 2019 compared to last year: Police

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, said that crime in the Hyderabad City has reduced by three per cent this year, as compared to the last year. It is noticed that overall 3 per cent crime reduced this year as compared to ...

IL&FS case: Sebi slaps Rs 25 lakh fine each on ICRA, CARE

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh each on rating agencies ICRA and CARE for failing to exercise due diligence while assigning credit rating to the non-convertible debentures of ILFS. Sebi also said the defau...

`Congress unhappy about portfolio allocation in Maharashtra'

Ahead of the expansion of the Maharashtra cabinet next week, the state unit of the Congress is unhappy about the portfolios allocated to it, a party source said on Thursday. State unit leaders have conveyed their resentment to the Congress...

Govt brought CAA to divert attention from 'massive failures'

The CAA was brought by the NDA government to divert attention of the people from its massive failures on the economic front and Congress was opposed to the measure as it was against the Constitution, AICC spokesman Shaktisinh Gohil claimed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019