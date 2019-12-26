Trump accuses Russia, Syria, Iran for increased violence in Idlib province

Accusing Russia, Syria and Iran of increased violence in Idlib province, US President Donald Trump on Thursday claimed Turkey is working hard to stop the "carnage". "Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib Province. Don't do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage," Trump tweeted.

Trump's tweet come as Idlib region in recent times has seen an escalation in violence as Syrian government forces supported by Russian air attacks launched a fresh assault to capture the province. Syrian Bashar al-Assad regime, backed by Russia and Iran, has reportedly promised to take back the rebel-controlled area and broke a ceasefire that was announced in August.

On Tuesday, at least eight people, including five children, were reportedly killed as missiles hit a school in northwest Syria sheltering displaced civilians. A delegation, led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, travelled to Moscow on Monday to discuss the situation in Syria, where thousands of civilians are escaping to Turkey following an increased assault by government and Moscow.

Turkey is pushing for a new ceasefire. On Tuesday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told a televised news conference, "We are closely following the process for an end to the attacks, and these attacks should come to an end immediately and implemented under a new ceasefire". (ANI)

