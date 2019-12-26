Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Shadowy group says it attacked Brazil's 'gay Jesus' comedy troupe; police investigate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 23:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 23:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Shadowy group says it attacked Brazil's 'gay Jesus' comedy troupe; police investigate
Representative Image Image Credit: www.imef.marines.mil

A Christmas Eve fire-bomb attack on offices of a comedy troupe that produced a "gay Jesus" Netflix special is being investigated as an attempted homicide, police said on Thursday, a day after a shadowy group claimed responsibility in a video that included a far-right religious statement. A group identifying itself as "Popular Nationalist Insurgency Command of the Large Brazilian Integralist Family" said in a video circulated on social media late on Christmas Day that it carried out the attack on the headquarters of the Porta dos Fundos comedy group in Rio de Janeiro. The men in the video wore masks, and the group does not list the identities of any leaders or members.

The video showed masked men throwing Molotov cocktails and reading a statement against the 46-minute comedy that Netflix released three weeks ago. Entitled "The First Temptation of Christ," the program depicts Jesus as a young man bringing home a boyfriend to meet the Holy Family. Around 2 million people petitioned the streaming service to remove the show, saying it offended Christians.

State police told a news conference in Rio they had verified the contents of the video showing three men in ski masks lighting Molotov cocktails and throwing them at a glass-fronted office that is the Porta dos Fundos' headquarters. No one was hurt in the incident and a security guard put out the blaze, according to a statement issued by Porta dos Fundos.

Rio police said the incident was under investigation as attempted homicide and causing an explosion. They said they did not currently consider it a terrorist attack, though such classification had not been discarded. Police said a group with a similar name and symbol, the Brazilian Integralist Front, had denied any links to the video, so investigators were not certain the attackers in fact were part of the far-right group they claimed to belong to.

Police have images of four men involved in the attack but do not know their identities. Authorities said they have formed a task force to resolve the matter as quickly as possible before the group can act again. The video claiming responsibility shows three men in black ski masks and dark green jumpsuits reading a statement in front of a flag bearing the Greek letter Sigma, the symbol of Brazil's integralist movement from the 1930s, inspired by European fascism. There was also an Imperial Flag of Brazil, the national symbol under Brazil's former monarchy but not used since the 1800s.

The statement, read in a sound-altered voice, criticizes the comedy as "blasphemy" perpetrated by left-wing Marxists seeking to weaken and divide the country, and criticizes Netflix for airing the special. Netflix did not respond to a request for comment about the video claiming responsibility for the attack.

Brazil's integralist movement from the 1930s stressed Christianity, traditional family values and authoritarian politics, and sought to suppress differences in society. Brazil is home to the world's largest Catholic population. There is also a rapidly growing Evangelical Christian community that supports the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who once said he would rather have a dead son than a gay son.

Asked to respond to the video claiming responsibility, Porta dos Fundos repeated a previous statement that it hoped the perpetrators would be caught and punished and that Brazil "will survive this storm of hatred." Juliano Medeiros, leader of opposition PSOL party, urged that those responsible be brought to justice.

"If the authorities don't give a rapid and fierce response against these types of acts, Brazil could spiral into a state of even more violence," Medeiros said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Anti-CAA protests: IYC sends copy of Preamble to PM Modi, Shah

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Peru labour watchdog says McDonalds franchisee Arcos Dorados violated law over employee deaths

Perus labour watchdog has found McDonalds Corps Latin America franchisee Arcos Dorados guilty of six very serious violations of local safety and health laws following the deaths of two employees in a restaurant kitchen.The Ministry of Labou...

INSIGHT-Muslim fury grows after protest deaths in Indian neighbourhood

Zaheer Ahmed had just returned home from work in northern India last Friday afternoon and stepped out for a smoke before lunch. Minutes later, he was dead, shot in the head.His death, and the killing by gunfire of four other Muslim men the ...

MP BJP to carry out awareness campaign on CAA

The Madhya Pradesh unit of theBJP will hold rallies and marches across the state fromJanuary 1 to create awareness about the CitizenshipAmendment Act CAA, it said on ThursdayFormer chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said thatfrom January ...

If 10 more state govts oppose NPR, it will be buried: Prakash Karat

CPI M leader Prakash Karat on Thursday said if ten more chief ministers stick to their promises and put work on National Population Register on hold like those of Kerala and West Bengal did, the Centres plan to have an NPR would be buried. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019