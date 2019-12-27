Clashes in Central African capital leave at least 30 dead: Security source

At least 30 people were killed in fighting between militiamen and traders in a restive district of Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic, a security source and an imam said on Thursday. "Thirty bodies have been brought to the mosque," said Awad Al Karim, the imam of the local Ali Babolo mosque in a district called PK5 that became a haven for many Bangui Muslims at the peak of the Christian-Muslim clashes.

A security official, who asked to remain anonymous, also put the number of dead at least 30, without providing any further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

