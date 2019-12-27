Left Menu
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Zaheer Ahmed had just returned home from work in northern India last Friday afternoon and stepped out for a smoke before lunch.

USA-IMMIGRATION-MEXICO/ This caravan of migrants headed south to Mexico - for Christmas

JALPAN DE SERRA, Mexico (Reuters) - Poor Central American migrants who form caravans to fend off predatory gangs as they cross Mexico’s interior en route to the United States have made global headlines and drawn the ire of President Donald Trump. U.S.

USA-DRONES-FAA/ U.S. aviation regulator proposes tracking most drones

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. aviation regulator on Thursday proposed a rule that would allow for remote tracking of most drones in U.S airspace. USA-HOLIDAY-SHOPPING-MASTERCARD/

Record online sales give U.S. holiday shopping season a boost: report U.S. shoppers spent more online during this year’s holiday shopping season, a report by Mastercard Inc showed on Wednesday, with e-commerce sales hitting a record high.

BUSINESS TIFFANY-OUTLOOK/

Tiffany sees rise in holiday sales on higher China spending Tiffany & Co, which is being bought by Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, on Thursday estimated sales growth of 1% to 3% during the holidays, with the biggest contribution coming from China and a recovery in the Americas.

UPS-HOLIDAYSHOPPING-RETURNS/ Holiday season package returns to hit a record high, says UPS

United Parcel Service Inc expects returned packages to hit a record high following this year’s holiday shipping season, as consumers shopped more online, the package delivery company said on Thursday. ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON-AUSTRALIA-KYLIEMINOG/ Kylie invites politics-weary Brits to 'call on your friends in Australia'

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian popstar Kylie Minogue has invited weary Britons to forget politics and “call on your friends in Australia” in a tourism campaign launched in Britain on Christmas Day. SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SOU/REPORT Resurgent Southampton stun Chelsea with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge

LONDON, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Goals from Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond earned improving Southampton a surprise 2-0 win at Chelsea in the Premier League on Thursday. CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/

De Kock leads South Africa fightback v England PRETORIA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Quinton de Kock fell five runs short of his century after dragging South Africa out of early trouble to 277 for nine at the close on the opening day of the first test against England at Centurion Park on Thursday.

UPCOMING ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

JAPAN-UIGHUR/COMIC (PIX) (TV) Japanese comic depicting the life of a Uighur woman goes viral

An online manga created by a Japanese author Tomomi Shimizu depicting the tragic life of a Uighur woman has gone viral in Japan and is being translated into different languages by volunteers. Dec 27

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE MEXICO-VIOLENCE/USA (PIX) (TV)

American-Mexican family endure Christmas without daughter and young kids killed in cartel massacre Reuters spends several days with Adrian LeBaron, father of the woman killed with her baby twins and two older children in the cartel attack on her vehicle earlier this year. Planning picture-led story about a difficult Christmas in the LeBaron household.

Dec 27 SYRIA-SECURITY/BOSNIA

Bosnian court to issue a verdict for an ex-Islamic state fighter A Bosnian court is due to issue a verdict for an ex-Islamic State fighter charged with terrorism after having been brought back from Syria.

27 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-PUTIN/TIMELINE (TV) Timeline of 20 years of Russia's Vladimir Putin in power

Timeline of events during Vladimir Putin's two terms as Russian President between 2000 and 2008, his four years as a prime minister between 2008 and 2012 and the following two presidential terms. 20 years ago, on December 31 in 1999 Russian then-president, Boris Yeltsin introduced Putin to Russians as his successor during the traditional presidential New Year speech. Dec 27

IRAQ-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV) Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Sistani set to address president's threat to quit

Iraq's top Shi'ite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani set to deliver a Friday sermon in which he addresses the latest political developments including President Barham Salih's threat to quit rather than appoint a pro-Iran prime minister. Dec 27

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE SOUTHKOREA-JAPAN/COMFORTWOMEN (TV)

South Korea’s Constitutional Court to rule on defunct 2015 comfort women agreement with Japan South Korea's Constitutional Court rules on a petition brought by surviving "comfort women" on the constitutionality of the agreement signed by South Korea and Japan in 2015, to resolve the issue of irrevocably.

27 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

