PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 27

- Beijing envoy warns EU against 'disastrous' curbs on China companies
- Maersk close to acquisitions to bulk up land-based logistics

- Rescued Chinese bank's ex-chair set for life in jail

- Zhang Ming, Beijing's ambassador to the European Union has warned the bloc against pursuing policies to restrain Chinese companies' access to Europe, mentioning it would damage its own interests and discourage investment. - Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk is nearing to make a number of acquisitions to boost its land-based logistics business after the company strengthened its balance sheet.

- Jiang Xiyun, the former chairman of troubled Hengfeng Bank, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve, Yantai Intermediate People's Court said on Thursday.

