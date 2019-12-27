No reports of damage from quake near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant-TV

An 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck Iran's Bushehr province on Friday, where the country's nuclear power plant is located, but there were no immediate reports of damage, Iranian state television reported.

"No reports have been received on any possible damage from the earthquake," it said.

The U.S. Geological Survey earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 5.1.

