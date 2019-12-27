Over 235,000 people fled Idlib in last weeks: UN

The United Nations on Friday said over 235,000 people fled the Idlib region in the last two weeks after Russia and Syria launched airstrikes in a bid to take over the last major opposition bastion. The UN's humanitarian agency OCHA said that the mass displacement between December 12- 25 has left the Maaret al-Numan region in southern Idlib "almost empty", Al Jazeera reported.

"With the latest escalation of violence in northwest Syria, civilians in Idlib governorate are again suffering from the devastating consequences of hostilities," it said. Since mid-December, Russia backed Syria government launched a fresh assault to capture the province.

Syrian Bashar al-Assad regime, backed by Iran, has reportedly promised to take back the rebel-controlled area and broke a ceasefire that was announced in August. They have since December 19 seized dozens of towns and villages from armed fighters amid clashes that have killed hundreds on both sides.

