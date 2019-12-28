Left Menu
Nepal PM Oli undergoes new round of dialysis

Nepal's ailing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli underwent a new round of dialysis at Manmohan Cardiothoracic and Vascular Transplant Centre on Friday.

  • Kathmandu
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 05:25 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 05:07 IST
Nepal PM Oli undergoes new round of dialysis
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Nepal's ailing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli underwent a new round of dialysis at Manmohan Cardiothoracic and Vascular Transplant Centre on Friday. Oli had undergone dialysis half-a-dozen times within a period of four months.

"It was a regular check-up of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. As per the doctor's advice, he also underwent dialysis. These rounds of check-up are to ascertain condition for his next transplant," an official from the Prime Minister's Secretariat told ANI on condition of anonymity. The Nepal Prime Minister is opting for another transplant as his 2007-transplanted kidney had stopped functioning from this year. He was rushed to the hospital several times due to kidney issues.

After a long hustle, Oli is waiting for his second transplant which is expected to take place next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

