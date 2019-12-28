Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indians gather in Tokyo to 'educate people' on CAA, NRC and NPR

A group of Indians on Friday gathered outside the Indian Embassy here to make people aware over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) as protests over the provisions continue back in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 09:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 09:13 IST
Indians gather in Tokyo to 'educate people' on CAA, NRC and NPR
Indians gathered to support CAA in Japan on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

A group of Indians on Friday gathered outside the Indian Embassy here to make people aware of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) as protests over the provisions continue back in the country. The gathering, which took place in front of the statue of Justice Radha Binod Pal, Yasukuni Shrine near the premises of the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, was "to clearly understand the objectives and due procedures" of the above provisions, said an official statement.

Such issues are being "misused by some anti-social elements to spread rumors and run negative propaganda" that has also lead to "violent protests" in some parts of India last week, it read. The CAA, 2019, promises Indian citizenship to every non-Muslim refugee of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. The legislation was passed by the Parliament earlier this month and became an Act with Presidential assent on December 12.

Keeping the above in mind, some Indians here did a thorough study in recently enacted CAA, its historical background as well some research on authenticating details of NRC and NPR. The NPR is a list of "usual residents" who have resided in a local area in India for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more.

NRC, which was rolled out in Assam, seeks to identify illegal immigrants in India. During the demonstrations, a few Japanese and some active members of the Bangladeshi Hindu community in Japan also showed their support in principle to the fact that such deprived minorities should be served justice and allowed to maintain their Indian identity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Thai Navy SEAL dies after yearlong infection after cave rescue

Bangkok, Dec 28 AFP A Thai Navy SEAL who aided with the rescue of a youth football team trapped in a flooded cave last year has died from an infection he contracted during the dramatic recovery mission. Petty Officer Beirut Pakbara fell ill...

Saki Naka fire: Two found dead inside burnt garment unit

Two bodies have been recovered from a garment godown, which was gutted in a fire in the western suburb of Saki Naka on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. Aarti Lalji Jaiswal 25 and Piyush Dheeraj Katadiya 42 were found dead in the ga...

Viral video shows cops thrashing boy in MP's Damoh; CM orders probe

A shocking video has surfaced from Damoh city in Sagar division of Madhya Pradesh in which two police officials dressed in civil clothes purportedly seen brutally thrashing a boy even as he screams in pain. After the purported video went vi...

Shooting inside suburban Denver mall kills 1; suspect sought

Gunfire broke out inside a mall in a Denver suburb on Friday, killing a 17-year-old boy and causing shoppers to scatter in search of hiding places, police officials and a witness said. Aurora Police Department spokesman Anthony Camacho said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019