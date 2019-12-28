Left Menu
Death toll in Mogadishu bomb blast rises to 61 - ambulance official

  • Mogadishu
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 14:31 IST
  • Created: 28-12-2019 14:29 IST
Representative image

A bomb blast at a busy checkpoint in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday killed at least 61 people and wounded dozens, according to an ambulance service official.

"So far, we've carried 61 dead people and 51 others injured. There are more casualties and the death toll is sure to rise," Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden, founder of Aamin ambulances, told Reuters.

