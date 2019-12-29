Left Menu
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. UK's Duchess Kate says midwives' role is humbling and crucial

Kate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, wrote an open letter of thanks to Britain's midwives on Friday after spending several days observing a hospital maternity unit, calling their work humbling and crucial. Kate, 37, the Duchess of Cambridge, the mother of George, 6, Charlotte, 4 and Louis 1, spent time last month at Kingston hospital in southwest London, accompanying midwives on their daily rounds and going into people's homes with them. Britain's Harry and Meghan file for Sussex Royal trade mark

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have filed to register the name of their charitable foundation, Sussex Royal, as a trade mark, according to a document published on the Intellectual Property Office's website. Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, set up their own foundation this year, splitting from the decade-old philanthropic vehicle Royal Foundation that they shared with Harry's older brother Prince William and his wife Kate. George Michael's sister Melanie died on Christmas Day, family says

George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou died on Christmas Day, the third anniversary of the pop singer's death, her family said on Friday. "We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time," the family said in a statement issued through their lawyer, John Reid.

