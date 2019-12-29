Left Menu
Development News Edition

French coastguards rescue 31 migrants attempting Channel crossing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 18:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 18:22 IST
French coastguards rescue 31 migrants attempting Channel crossing
Image Credit: Coastguard.live.mil

French coastguards rescued 31 migrants trying to cross the English Channel overnight after the engine of one small boat cut out and the other dinghy began to take in water, local authorities in France said on Sunday. Border and coast guards in Britain and France have recently intercepted several attempted crossings, including on Dec. 26 when 49 suspected migrants were escorted to British shores after a rescue and search operation.

In the early hours of Sunday, French coast guards picked up 11 migrants, including two young children, in one boat off the coast near the port city of Calais. Another 20, including a pregnant woman, were later rescued by the same patrol boat further along the French coast near Dunkirk, the local authorities said in a statement.

Some of the people rescued suffered from hypothermia, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa see off stubborn England to claim 107-run victory

Centurion, Dec 29 AFP South Africa broke down stubborn England resistance to win the first Test of their World Test Championship series by 107 runs at SuperSport Park on Sunday. England needed 376 to win but despite some committed batting w...

World News Summary: Blast hits military parade in Yemen, at least five dead

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Blast hits military parade in Yemen, at least five deadA missile fired by Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group struck a military parade in Yemens southern separatist-held town of al-Dhalea, k...

People News Summary: UK's Duchess Kate says midwives' role is humbling and crucial

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs. UKs Duchess Kate says midwives role is humbling and crucialKate Middleton, the wife of Prince William, wrote an open letter of thanks to Britains midwives on Friday after spending sever...

CPI(M) slams Governor,says he is flouting constitutional norms

CPIM slams Governor,says he is flouting constitutional norms Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 PTI The ruling CPIM in Kerala on Sunday slammed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, saying he was openly flouting norms generally followed by those holdin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019