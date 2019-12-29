U.S. monitoring North Korea closely, finds situation concerning -White House

The United States is monitoring North Korea's actions closely and finds the situation there concerning but there are open lines of communications between the two countries, White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday.

Washington wants to hold North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to his commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, O'Brien said on ABC's "This Week."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.