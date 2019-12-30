Left Menu
Development News Edition

US: Members of Indian diaspora march at Times Square in support of CAA

People of Indian-origin on Sunday (local time) held a march at Times Square in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was enacted on December 12.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 10:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 10:24 IST
US: Members of Indian diaspora march at Times Square in support of CAA
India diaspora demonstrating in support of CAA on Sunday . Image Credit: ANI

People of Indian-origin on Sunday (local time) held a march at Times Square in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was enacted on December 12. From the last few days, members of Indian diaspora are holding demonstrations in various cities of the US including Austin, Raleigh, and Seattle.

Demonstrators were seen holding placards which read 'We support Citizenship (Amendment) Act', 'CAA is about human rights' and 'NRIs support CAA'. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Indian Parliament earlier this month and became an Act with Presidential assent on December 12.

The legislation provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Since the enactment of the CAA, protests have erupted in various parts of India including its national capital.

The rallies by NRIs are being organised to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the act as well as to counter the planned deliberate propaganda of hate, lies and downright absurdities spread by US-based Pakistanis. Seattle (WA) rally was held on December 21 at Victor Steinbrueck Park, Austin (TX) rally on December 22 near Capitol Building, Houston (TX) rally on December 20 at Indian Consulate, Dublin (OH) rally on December 22 at Ted Kaltenbach Park, Raleigh (NC) on December 22 at Nash Square Park. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Men's Boxing Trials: Vikas Krishan makes Indian squad for Olympic Qualifiers

Accomplished comeback-man Vikas Krishan 69kg claimed a slot in the Indian mens boxing squad for next years Olympic qualifiers after winning his final trial bout along with two others here on Monday. The former world championships and Asian ...

BEML stock up by 2 pc after MoU with IRCON International

Shares of state-owned BEML Ltd gained by two per cent on Monday after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with IRCON International Ltd to explore opportunities in the overseas market. The pact is aimed at prom...

Nadda to meet party general secretaries to discuss CAA outreach program, other issues today

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting of party general secretaries later on Monday. The meeting will be held over different issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA out...

Take pride in recognition of my profession: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels proud to be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinemas highest honour, and says he has nothing but gratitude and affection for the people of the country. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019