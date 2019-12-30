MEA recalls envoy to Austria over financial irregularities

The Indian Ambassador to Austria, Renu Pall, has been recalled by the Ministry of External Affairs over financial irregularities and misuse of government money.

The Central Vigilance Commission had instructed the ministry to investigate the allegations.

Pall is an Indian Foreign Service officer of 1988 batch. She was appointed as ambassador to Austria in October 2016. (ANI)

