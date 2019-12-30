Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Antarctic gateway Tasmania gets hotter than tropical north

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tasmania
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 11:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 11:08 IST
Australia's Antarctic gateway Tasmania gets hotter than tropical north
(Representative Image) Image Credit: ANI

Temperatures soared on Monday in Australia's normally icy cool state of Tasmania, the country's closest point to the South Pole, reaching more than double the summer average with hot air blowing in from a scorching mainland. The mercury in the state's capital Hobart hit 40.8 degrees Celsius (105.4 Fahrenheit), which would make it the city's hottest December day on record, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

The unusual summer temperatures, even in the country's coldest places, stem from the extreme conditions that have stoked one of Australia's worst bush fire seasons. "The reason it's getting this hot in Tasmania is we've got quite strong northerly winds bringing that hot air down from the mainland," said meteorologist Luke Johnston.

The temperature on Monday was double the average summer level of 20 degrees for Hobart and even topped temperatures in the country's tropical north. At midday, a sharp wind change drove Hobart's temperature up by 8 degrees within just 10 minutes, with the threat of lightning prompting fire danger alerts from the state's fire service.

A cool change was forecast for Tuesday. Tasmania's normally cooler weather has attracted vintners from the mainland, where a changing climate has started to affect some acclaimed winemaking regions.

Winemakers on the island shrugged off the scorching heat on Monday, not expecting damage to their grapes as they had a cooler than average spring which has delayed the growing season. "We think it'll be mild for the rest of the week, so I don't think one hot day like this will be an issue," said John Brown, winemaker at Frogmore Creek Winery.

"We're just chilling at home where it's cool inside," Brown said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Men's Boxing Trials: Vikas Krishan makes Indian squad for Olympic Qualifiers

Accomplished comeback-man Vikas Krishan 69kg claimed a slot in the Indian mens boxing squad for next years Olympic qualifiers after winning his final trial bout along with two others here on Monday. The former world championships and Asian ...

BEML stock up by 2 pc after MoU with IRCON International

Shares of state-owned BEML Ltd gained by two per cent on Monday after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with IRCON International Ltd to explore opportunities in the overseas market. The pact is aimed at prom...

Nadda to meet party general secretaries to discuss CAA outreach program, other issues today

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is scheduled to hold a meeting of party general secretaries later on Monday. The meeting will be held over different issues including the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA out...

Take pride in recognition of my profession: Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan feels proud to be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinemas highest honour, and says he has nothing but gratitude and affection for the people of the country. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019