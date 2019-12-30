Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Battle to save Australian wildlife as bushfires rage

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 13:07 IST
UPDATE 1-Battle to save Australian wildlife as bushfires rage
Image Credit: ANI

A possum severely burnt by bushfires in Australia's Blue Mountains laps water from a bowl as her rescuer holds her gently in a towel, while at a nearby home a kangaroo with bandaged feet is rocked like a baby by another carer. As Australia battles wildfires that have razed more than 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) across five states, volunteers are trying to save wild animals caught in the inferno.

Australia's bushland is home to a range of indigenous fauna, including kangaroos, koalas, wallabies, possums, wombats, and echidnas. Officials fear that 30% of just one koala colony on the country's northeast coast, or between 4,500 and 8,400, have been lost in the recent fires. Authorities have no exact figure on how many native animals in total have been killed but experts say it is likely to be in the millions.

Tracy Burgess, a volunteer at Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Services (WIRES), said it was very concerning that rescuers were not receiving as many animal patients as they would expect. "We're not getting that many animals coming into care," Burgess told Reuters as she held the injured brushtail possum. "So, our concern is that they don't come into care because they're not there anymore, basically."

With limited government funds, WIRES relies heavily on donations from the public and the goodwill of volunteers like Burgess who care for the animals in their own homes. The possum being looked after by Burgess was found in the rural town of Clarence in the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains region, around 100 kilometers (62.1 miles) west of Sydney.

Another WIRES rescuer, Tracy Dodd, is caring for the badly scalded kangaroo that was found in the same town, where several houses were destroyed by blazes. "He was just sitting under a bush and his mum was not too far away but he was obviously not well enough to hop around," Dodd said as he cradled the kangaroo. "He's had lots of fluids and now he's off to the vet."

WIRES and other groups usually discourage people from feeding wild animals but wildfires have prompted them to change that advice to encourage people to provide much-needed food and water. Photos and videos posted on social media in recent weeks have shown dehydrated animals crawling to residential pools and bird baths.

Burgess is hoping she's in time to save her possum patient, especially since she discovered the small marsupial is carrying a passenger. "Once we got the pouch open, a tiny little hand came out with claws on it, so, yeah, there's a pinkie - very little baby unfurred possum," Burgess said. "So she's a ferocious mother who has clearly done her best for her bub."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

MSME sector poised for mega transformation in 2020

Indias MSME sector is poised for a mega transformation in 2020, with the launch of an Alibaba-like e-marketplace, trendy yet affordable khadi products to appeal to the masses and digital data-based credit ratings to help entrepreneurs avail...

Nepal: 2 Chinese national arrested for being involved in 'illegal activities'

At least two Chinese nationals were arrested from Chitwan district for their alleged involvement in illegal activities. They were arrested from Hotel Fen in Bharatpur of Chitwan. They are suspected of being involved in illegal activities. T...

Move to ban Facebook by Navy personnel to ensure security of information

The Indian Navys decision to ban the use of Facebook for its officers and sailors is in line with its efforts towards ensuring the security of information, Navy sources said on Monday while clearing that the directives on the usage of socia...

BJP leader slams UP Police for crime situation in Lucknow

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore has blamed the negative approach of the police for the uncontrolled crime in the state capital. Kishores remarks come in the backdrop of a fish seller and a property dealer being killed here in the last two days.In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019