Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourists among 11 dead in southern Mexico road accident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 16:57 IST
Tourists among 11 dead in southern Mexico road accident
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 11 people died and seven were injured on Sunday when a car and a van carrying tourists crashed on a highway in Mexico's southern Chiapas state, local prosecutors said. "Eleven people were killed and seven more were injured," the prosecutor's office said in a statement, adding an investigation had been opened into the accident's cause.

According to reports from local authorities, the victims included tourists traveling in the van to San Cristobal de las Casas, one of the most visited cities in Chiapas state. During the Christmas and New Year's holiday season, traffic is heavier on Mexico's roads and accidents occur more frequently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey sending Libya deployment bill to parliament -minister

The Turkish government is sending to parliament on Monday a bill mandating the deployment of troops to Libya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, accelerating a plan that was confirmed last week. He was speaking after meeting ...

5 former J-K legislators detained after abrogation of Article 370 released

Five former legislators of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, who were detained after the abrogation of Article 370, were released on Monday.The leaders who have been released include Ishfaq Jabbar, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Bashir Mir, Zaho...

Church vandalised in East Midnapore district, three arrested

Three persons were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the vandalization of a church in East Midnapore district last Saturday, police said. According to senior district police officials, suspected BJP supporters entered a s...

RBI issues draft norms on prudential exposure limits for cooperative banks

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday released a draft circular on limits on exposure to single and group borrowers and revision in priority sector lending targets for urban cooperative banks UCBs. The move comes after the recent Punjab a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019