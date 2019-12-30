Left Menu
Development News Edition

I wouldn't have wasted my time on Trump, says Greta Thunberg

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 17:03 IST
I wouldn't have wasted my time on Trump, says Greta Thunberg
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday that talking to U.S. President Donald Trump at a United Nations summit on global warming would have been a waste of time since he would not have paid any attention.

In an interview with BBC radio's Today program, for which she was the guest editor on Monday, Thunberg also said she regarded personal attacks on her as funny and that she hoped to go back to having a normal life. A video of the 16-year-old Swedish campaigner giving Trump what media described as a "death stare" at a U.N. climate summit in New York in September went viral on social media. Trump has questioned climate science and is pulling the United States out of the 2015 Paris Agreement on global warming.

Asked what she would have said to the president if they had spoken, Thunberg said: "Honestly, I don't think I would have said anything because obviously he's not listening to scientists and experts, so why would he listen to me? "So I probably wouldn't have said anything, I wouldn't have wasted my time," she said.

This month Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro called Thunberg "a brat". Trump has said on Twitter she needs to work on her anger management problem. "Those attacks are just funny because they obviously don't mean anything," she said. "I guess of course it means something - they are terrified of young people bringing change which they don't want - but that is just proof that we are actually doing something and that they see us as some kind of threat."

Thunberg came to world attention when she began a grassroots campaign aged 15 by skipping school every Friday to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament. The protests have inspired millions of young people to take action against climate change. PRAISE FROM DAVID ATTENBOROUGH

Thunberg, who was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019, said becoming an activist had helped rescue her from the depression she had previously been suffering. She also spoke in Monday's BBC program with veteran British broadcaster David Attenborough, telling him how his nature documentaries had inspired her.

"You have aroused the world," the 93-year-old Attenborough told Thunberg in reply, adding that she had achieved things "that many of us who have been working on the issue for 20 years have failed to do". Her father Svante Thunberg, also interviewed for the BBC program, said she had dealt very well with "the fake news, all the things that people try to fabricate about her, the hate that that generates" while in the global media limelight.

"Quite frankly, I don't know how she does it, but she laughs most of the time. She finds it hilarious," he said. The teenager rejoined activists outside the Swedish parliament this month after four months of overseas trips to attend climate conferences in New York and Madrid.

"I hope I won't have to sit outside the Swedish parliament for long. I hope I don't have to be a climate activist anymore," she said on Monday, adding she was looking forward to returning to school in August. "I just want to be just like everyone else. I want to educate myself and be just like a normal teenager."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey sending Libya deployment bill to parliament -minister

The Turkish government is sending to parliament on Monday a bill mandating the deployment of troops to Libya, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, accelerating a plan that was confirmed last week. He was speaking after meeting ...

5 former J-K legislators detained after abrogation of Article 370 released

Five former legislators of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, who were detained after the abrogation of Article 370, were released on Monday.The leaders who have been released include Ishfaq Jabbar, Ghulam Nabi Bhat, Bashir Mir, Zaho...

Church vandalised in East Midnapore district, three arrested

Three persons were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the vandalization of a church in East Midnapore district last Saturday, police said. According to senior district police officials, suspected BJP supporters entered a s...

RBI issues draft norms on prudential exposure limits for cooperative banks

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Monday released a draft circular on limits on exposure to single and group borrowers and revision in priority sector lending targets for urban cooperative banks UCBs. The move comes after the recent Punjab a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019